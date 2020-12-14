Left Menu
Five arrested for dacoity in Delhi, weapons recovered

Delhi Police has solved a case of alleged dacoity in a house in the national capital and arrested five accused.

Updated: 14-12-2020 09:20 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has solved a case of alleged dacoity in a house in the national capital and arrested five accused. The police has also claimed to have recovered the weapons and vehicles used in the alleged crime.

According to a statement from the Delhi Police, on December 9, a woman resident of Saidullajab Extension lodged a complaint that at about 4.30 PM that 6-7 persons got the main gate opened on the pretext of being courier delivery boys and forcibly entered her house. They cornered the family at gunpoint and took away Rs 4 lakh in cash, four gold chains, one gold diamond bracelet, kid's bracelet, approximately 2.5 kg of silver, one Digi camera, mobile phone and even the DVR of CCTV Camera. On the complaint, a case FIR under section 395 IPC PS Neb Sarai was registered.

CCTV footage from nearby areas was analysed and it was found that the accused persons came at around 4:20 PM on two bikes - one Red coloured and one Scooty. After committing the crime, they left the scene of the crime on the same vehicles at about 5 PM, the police said. "Discreet study of CCTV footages was conducted, massive search operations were launched, informer network was activated, previous criminals of similar modus operandi were verified, human intelligence was developed, and technical surveillance was mounted," the police said.

Police said the coordinated efforts of the teams bore fruitful results in the form of precise and accurate information about suspects and the south district police was able to apprehend one of the dacoit Arman Khan. Based on sustained interrogation and technical intelligence, other accused were identified and coordinated raids were conducted at multiple places to apprehend five other accused and recovered two pistols and three vehicles.

The accused went to Rohtak for selling the jewellery on the very next day of the dacoity. Looted jewellery has also been recovered. According to the police, the list of accused arrested is Arman Khan, Mohd. Danish, Vijay Rana, Shiv Kumar, Anil Kumar and another person apprehended from Rohtak. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

