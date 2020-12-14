Left Menu
Maharashtra BJP Legislators hold protest outside Assembly over Maratha reservation, other issues

Maharashtra BJP Legislators held a protest outside the State Assembly on Monday, over various issues including Maratha reservation, inflated power bills and compensation to farmers after recent flood and heavy rain.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:10 IST
Maharashtra BJP Legislators held a protest outside the State Assembly on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra BJP Legislators held a protest outside the State Assembly on Monday, over various issues including Maratha reservation, inflated power bills and compensation to farmers after recent flood and heavy rain. The State Assembly Session will begin shortly.

Meanwhile, five Ordinances, 10 Bills, including two related to Shakti Act, which deals with women security, are scheduled to be tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today. Bills proposing a change in municipal laws of few municipal corporations and a Bill for Establishment of International Sports university Maharashtra are also listed for tabling.

Five ordinances will be tabled today in Legislative councils. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will table Public Accounts Committee report for the year 2019-20 in both the Houses. (ANI)

