Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti demands completion of SYL canal

Naresh Yadav, President of the Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti is scheduled to meet the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, to demand the completion of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, to secure water from Punjab.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:01 IST
Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti demands completion of SYL canal
Naresh Yadav, President of the Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti speaking with ANI on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Naresh Yadav, President of the Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti is scheduled to meet the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, to demand the completion of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, to secure water from Punjab. "We are here with our age-old demand. Supreme Court has given its decision on the Satluj-Yamuna link river. Despite decision from all the tribunals including the Supreme court and High Court, the Punjab Chief Minister is adamant that they will not release the water," Naresh Yadav told ANI.

The SYL canal is a proposed 214-kilometre long project to connect the two rivers. It has been a contentious issue between the two states. Haryana has been seeking the completion of the SYL canal and has maintained that Punjab should comply with the Supreme Court ruling in this regard. In his letter to the Union Agriculture Minister, Yadav stated that "the request is that in the matter of canal, various water agreements have been reached by the Central Commissions of the State of Punjab and Haryana to give Haryana its share of water. In addition, the Supreme Court has also decided in favour of Haryana state in respect of completing the construction work of the SYL link canal and supplying of water."

Accusing the Punjab Government of having an "arbitrary" attitude, Yadav wrote, "...it is unfortunate that due to the stubborn and arbitrary attitude of the Punjab Government, neither the construction work of the SYI link canal has not been yet completed nor has there been any intervention by the Central government in this matter." (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 2,000 shops shut seeking steps to stop elephant menace

Nearly 2,000 shops downed shutters on Monday in Gudalur area of Nilgiris district, demanding an end to elephant menace which had led to the killing of people in the last five days. The shops in Pandalur, Nagudani, Devala, Cherampad and near...

Prior EC for industries: NGT issues show cause notice to Centre, Haryana govt

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Centre and the Haryana government to show cause why the order allowing manufacturers of formaldehyde to operate without prior environmental clearance be not stayed. A bench headed by NGT ...

Increase testing in districts where COVID infection numbers are high: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the AAP government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in those districts of the national capital where the infection numbers are high. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasa...

Ireland may need to reimpose COVID-19 curbs in January, PM says

Ireland may need to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions in January, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday, after health chiefs warned that cases may be rising again following the reopening of most of the economy in the last two weeks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020