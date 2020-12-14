Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navi Mumbai: 4 held for duping spare parts supply firm

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:17 IST
Navi Mumbai: 4 held for duping spare parts supply firm
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The former manager of an offshoreplatform spare parts supply firm and three others were bookedfor allegedly siphoning off Rs 27.62 lakh by carrying out adummy sale transaction, Navi Mumbai police said on Monday

The four created a fake purchase order for supply ofspare parts, set up a bogus firm to receive payments andpocketed the money, in the process duping their company of Rs27.62 lakh, a Kamothe police station official said

''The four have been booked under IPC and IT Actprovisions and probe is on to unravel the modus operandiemployed by the accused. No arrest has been made so far,'' headded.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone economy performed better than expected in Dec but still shrank -PMI

The euro zone economy performed much better than expected this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed....

Finland plans to help Finnair with 400 mln euro loan

Finland is preparing to support national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400 million euros 486 million, the company said on Wednesday.The Finnish government said the COVID-19 pandemics second wave had led to a slower ...

Germany's Ifo institute cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.2%

Germanys Ifo institute expects Europes largest economy to recover less strongly than expected next year as a stricter lockdown to contain a second wave of infections in the COVID-19 pandemic is holding back consumers and companies, it said....

UK official says "still not there" on EU trade deal

The European Union and Britain have made some progress in trade talks but are still very far apart in key areas, a UK official said on Wednesday in reaction to Brussels comments earlier in the day that the tortuous negotiations have advance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020