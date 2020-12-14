Navi Mumbai: 4 held for duping spare parts supply firm

The former manager of an offshoreplatform spare parts supply firm and three others were bookedfor allegedly siphoning off Rs 27.62 lakh by carrying out adummy sale transaction, Navi Mumbai police said on Monday

The four created a fake purchase order for supply ofspare parts, set up a bogus firm to receive payments andpocketed the money, in the process duping their company of Rs27.62 lakh, a Kamothe police station official said

''The four have been booked under IPC and IT Actprovisions and probe is on to unravel the modus operandiemployed by the accused. No arrest has been made so far,'' headded.