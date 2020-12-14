Mumbai: Man held with Rs 15 lakh worth of drugs

A 31-year-old man who claims tohave lost his job in a telecom company in the coronavirus-induced lockdown was arrested in Santa Cruz area of Mumbai forallegedly possessing drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in the illicitmarket, an official said

The Vakola police station official said Faisal IqbalSayyed, a resident of Nagpada in south Mumbai, was held on thebasis of a tip-off on Sunday by a team led by assistantinspector Sagar Nikam

''He has told us he lost his job in a telecom companyduring the lockdown. We have found he already has two casesagainst his name, including that molestation,'' he added.