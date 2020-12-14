Man on the run for 28 years in TADA case held from Ahmednagar

A TADA accused who was on the runfor over 28 years was arrested by Thane police from Ahmednagardistrict on Monday, an official said

Sitaram Sukhdeo Khose (66) was accused along withother gangsters of threatening a man with a revolver andknives between April and October in 1992 to vacate a plot orpay Rs 1.80 lakh as extortion money, DCP Crime LakshmikantPatil told PTI

''He settled in Parner in Ahmednagar as a farmer. Hewas held on a tip-off on Monday and handed over to Naupadapolice in Thane district in connection with the Terrorist andDisruptive Activities Act case registered in 1992,'' InspectorKrishna Kokni of Crime Branch Unit I said.