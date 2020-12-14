3 held with drugs worth Rs 7.78 lakh in Thane

Thane Crime Branch officialsraided a defunct toll post in Kopri area of the city andarrested three persons allegedly with drugs worth Rs 7.78lakh, an official said on Monday

The raid was carried out in the early hours of Sundayand the accused, identified as Ayub Ansari, Hussain Rajani andNabi Shaikh, have been remanded in police custody tillDecember 17, he added.