Cong workers protest outside Javadekar's Pune home, detained

Cong workers protest outside Javadekar's Pune home, detainedPTI | Pune | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:09 IST
Over 30 Youth Congress workers weredetained for holding a protest outside the residence of Unionminister Prakash Javadekar in Pune in support of the farmers'agitation currently underway in Delhi, police said on Monday
They were demanding that the Centre repeal the threenew farm laws
The persons detained were released later, said seniorinspector Sunil Tambe of Kothrud police station.