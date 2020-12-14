Demand of protesting farmers for repeal of three farm laws most reasonable: Yechury

Left Menu
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that the demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of three farm laws was "most reasonable" and the government should accept it.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Sitaram Yechury (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that the demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of three farm laws was "most reasonable" and the government should accept it.

He supported the hunger strike by protesting farmers today and said they have decided to intensify the protest peacefully. "What are farmers demanding? They are saying that first withdraw the farm laws and Electricity Amendment Bill and hold discussions them and with all stakeholders. The bill on the agriculture sector should be brought in Parliament after these discussions but first withdraw this," the CPI-M General Secretary told ANI.

"Nobody knows why the government is not accepting the most reasonable demands of the farmers," he said. He also slammed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for his remarks in an interview about anti-government elements being part of protests.

He said farmers came to borders of Delhi on tractors and trolleys and the minister "should be able to recognise them". He said the government should not find "excuses" and listen to the demands of protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

