EU parliament in wait-and-see mode on Brexit trade talks

The European Parliament is in wait-and-see mode on EU-UK trade negotiations, the head of the chamber said on Monday, adding the lawmakers will act on Brexit whether there is an agreement or not. "We will have to see if we are close to a deal with the UK," European Parliament head, David Sassoli, told a news conference.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Parliament is in wait-and-see mode on EU-UK trade negotiations, the head of the chamber said on Monday, adding the lawmakers will act on Brexit whether there is an agreement or not.

"We will have to see if we are close to a deal with the UK," European Parliament head, David Sassoli, told a news conference. "In case of a deal or no deal, it's clear that the parliament will have to take initiatives. Either to support this so-called agreement or to support the emergency measures in the absence of an agreement."

