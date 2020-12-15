Man held for embezzlement of Rs 2 cr from 1500 accounts at U'khand post office

A man has been arrested for allegedly embezzled Rs 2 crores from 1,500 accounts at Thadi Post Office under Dunda Development block in Uttarkashi.

The accused was absconding for the last 3 months and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The police said that the accused will be presented before a local court on Tuesday. (ANI)

