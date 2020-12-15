Left Menu
BSF jawans run 180 km in less than 11 hours to honour 1971 war veterans

BSF personnel ran a 180 kilometres relay race at midnight (December 13-14) at the international border to honour the 1971 war veterans.

ANI | Bikaner (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:29 IST
Visual from relay race. Image Credit: ANI

BSF personnel ran a 180 kilometres relay race at midnight (December 13-14) at the international border to honour the 1971 war veterans. The race culminated at Anupgarh in less than 11 hours.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju lauded the BSF personnel who participated in the race. "BSF honoured the war heroes of 1971 war today in style! 180 km baton relay race was run by 930 BSF boys and girls in the midnight at international border and completed in less than 11 hours," Rijiju tweeted.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel. (ANI)

