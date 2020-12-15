Left Menu
Jammu, Srinagar to get metro rail soon

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to steer Light Metro Rail Projects for Jammu and Srinagar.

Visual from the meeting. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to steer Light Metro Rail Projects for Jammu and Srinagar. The Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23-kilometre length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana whereas Srinagar Light Rail System will have a 25-kilometre length.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Dheeraj Gupta, among other officials were present in the meeting. The representatives of MAHA-Metro gave a PowerPoint presentation regarding the works related to the project, besides highlighting the key issues on Jammu and Srinagar Metro Rail corridors, according to an official release.

"It was informed that the Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23-kilometre length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana whereas Srinagar Light Rail System will have a 25-kilometre length which included 12.5-kilometre length from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and 12.5-kilometer length from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad with 24 stations (12 stations on each corridor)," it said. The Lieutenant Governor stressed upon speedy implementation and directed that the project once approved should be completed within two years from the date of commencement.

He observed that the elevated Metro Rail System will not only facilitate the people but also have a positive impact on the economy and quality of life. Sinha said that the Metro project for the two cities will be cost-effective and a leap towards sustainable public transport. (ANI)

