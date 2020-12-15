Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Sujeet' to be commissioned today

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship 'Sujeet', the second in the series of five Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) built by Goa Shipyard Limited, will be commissioned at Goa on Tuesday. ICG said that this vessel has been made in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India'. The indigenously built ship will be commissioned by Secretary of Defence Production Raj Kumar.

"India Coast Guard ship 'Sujeet', second in the series of 05 OPV indigenously designed and built by M/s Goa shipyard Limited, in line with Prime Minister's vision of 'Make in India' will be commissioned today at GSL Goa by Raj Kumar, IAS, Secretary (Defence Production)," ICG tweeted. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest.

"We are in a standoff situation in Ladakh and based on that there is some development activity which has been ongoing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest," said Rawat in Kolkata while speaking at the launch of the first project 17-A Frigate Warship from GRSE Yard. "I wish to assure you that we are fully prepared for any eventuality that we may be faced with," he added."China's attempt to change the status quo on Line of Actual Control along the northern border amidst COVID-19 pandemic necessities high-level preparation on land, sea and air. I am fully confident that Indian Armed Forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard our frontiers be it at land, air or ocean," said Rawat.Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, accomplished a key milestone in Project 17A on Monday with the launch of the first of three Stealth Frigates, "Himgiri" at 01:30 PM.

Upholding the best of maritime traditions, the ship was "Launched" by Madhulika Rawat, wife of General Bipin Rawat, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC, Chief of Defence Staff who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, Vice Admiral AK Jain, Commander-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Lt Gen Anil Chouhan, Army Commander, Eastern Command and other Senior Officials of GRSE, and Indian Navy and a host of other dignitaries were present at the occasion.(ANI)