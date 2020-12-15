Woman & two minor children die after consuming poison

A woman and her two minor children died after consuming poison in Jharkhand's Koderma district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Shivpuri locality under the jurisdiction of Tilaiya police station area of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Peda Devi (28) and her two children Satish Kumar (9), and Ashish Kumar (8), the police said. The woman's husband Mukhlal Yadav had gone to Marakachcho village on farming work. On Sunday night, Peda Devi had a heated conversation with her husband over the phone, after which she went to the market and brought some poisonous substance, fed the children and ate herself.

All three died on Monday, police said, adding that they have started an investigation into the incident.