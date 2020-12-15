Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka legislative council adjourned sine die following ruckus by Congress MLCs

The Karnataka Legislative Council was on Tuesday adjourned sine die, following forceful removal of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council from the Chair by Congress MLCs.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:06 IST
Karnataka legislative council adjourned sine die following ruckus by Congress MLCs
Congress MLCs in Karnataka Assembly forcefully remove the chairman of the legislative council on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka Legislative Council was on Tuesday adjourned sine die, following forceful removal of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council from the Chair by Congress MLCs. Congress MLCs heckled and pushed Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, SL Dharme Gowda, (JDS MLC) from his seat.

Talking about the forceful removal of the chairman of the legislative council Congress Karnataka MLC Prakash Rathod said "BJP and JDS made the Chairman sit in the Chair illegally when House was not in order. Unfortunate that the BJP is doing such unconstitutional things. Congress asked him to get down from the Chair. We had to evict him as it was an illegal sitting." BJP Karnataka MLC Lehar Singh said that this is a shameful day in the council's history.

"Few MLCs behaved like goons by forcibly removing Vice-Chairman of Legislative council from the chair and misbehaving with him. We've never seen such a shameful day in our council's history. I'm feeling ashamed about what the public might be thinking about us," said Lehar Singh. The Karnataka Legislative Council convened its session on Tuesday to table the anti-cow slaughter bill.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was passed in the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday amid uproar and walkout by opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S). Under this bill, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

Explaining the provisions of the bill, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy had said: "The slaughter of cows and calves are not allowed while the slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years is allowed. Illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows has been made punishable. If a cow has contracted a disease, which can spread to other cattle, then it can be culled or slaughtered." (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Green buildings movement should become people's movement: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed to finance commissions and local bodies to encourage green buildings through various measures including tax incentives. He also wanted all states to create online portals to provide single...

Aim of J-K Apni Party is to do politics of truth: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party JKAP President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday stated that the aim of his party is to do the politics of truth. Now its a time for politics of truth which is the aim of Apni Party. If we do not tell truth to our people the...

UNHCR praises Kenya’s decision to grant citizenship to Shona community

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the Government of Kenyas decision to grant citizenship to 1,670 stateless Shona and 1,300 stateless persons of Rwandan descent who qualify under the law as Kenyan citizens.President Uhuru Kenyatta anno...

Bulgaria reports 2,095 new COVID-19 cases

Sofia Bulgaria, December 15 ANIXinhua Bulgaria has confirmed 2,095 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the countrys total to 181,544, according to data published by the countrys Unified Information Portal on Tuesday.The countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020