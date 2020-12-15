Karnataka legislative council adjourned sine die following ruckus by Congress MLCs

The Karnataka Legislative Council was on Tuesday adjourned sine die, following forceful removal of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council from the Chair by Congress MLCs. Congress MLCs heckled and pushed Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, SL Dharme Gowda, (JDS MLC) from his seat.

Talking about the forceful removal of the chairman of the legislative council Congress Karnataka MLC Prakash Rathod said "BJP and JDS made the Chairman sit in the Chair illegally when House was not in order. Unfortunate that the BJP is doing such unconstitutional things. Congress asked him to get down from the Chair. We had to evict him as it was an illegal sitting." BJP Karnataka MLC Lehar Singh said that this is a shameful day in the council's history.

"Few MLCs behaved like goons by forcibly removing Vice-Chairman of Legislative council from the chair and misbehaving with him. We've never seen such a shameful day in our council's history. I'm feeling ashamed about what the public might be thinking about us," said Lehar Singh. The Karnataka Legislative Council convened its session on Tuesday to table the anti-cow slaughter bill.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was passed in the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday amid uproar and walkout by opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S). Under this bill, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

Explaining the provisions of the bill, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy had said: "The slaughter of cows and calves are not allowed while the slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years is allowed. Illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows has been made punishable. If a cow has contracted a disease, which can spread to other cattle, then it can be culled or slaughtered." (ANI)