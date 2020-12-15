US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on stimulus hopes; Fed in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as progress toward a massive government spending bill and COVID-19 relief measures kept spirits high, while investors awaited new economic cues from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.54 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 29,919.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.92 points, or 0.52%, at 3,666.41, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 103.22 points, or 0.83%, to 12,543.26 at the opening bell.