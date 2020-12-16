Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

Pakistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran out of fuel. The presidential decree also provides for anti-rape cells to provide medical examinations within six hours of a complaint being made and creates a national sex offender registry.

Reuters | Lahor | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:04 IST
Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran out of fuel.

The presidential decree also provides for anti-rape cells to provide medical examinations within six hours of a complaint being made and creates a national sex offender registry. "The ordinance will help expedite cases of sexual abuse against women and children. Special courts will be set up across the country to expedite trials and cases of rape suspects as soon as possible," President Arif Alvi said on Twitter.

"A register of perpetrators of rape will be prepared at the national level. The ordinance prohibits the identification of rape victims and makes it a punishable offence," he added. Pakistan has been debating harsher punishments for sex offences following public indignation over high-profile cases, including the September rape of a woman beside a major road who had been driving with her two children.

Two men were arrested in October and are being held in remand. Lawmakers had considered introducing public hanging of those convicted of the sexual abuse and murder of children but the prime minister said in September that it could have cost Pakistan preferential trade status with the European Union.

Instead, Imran Khan said he would propose chemical castration of those convicted in the most brutal rape cases. Fewer than 3% of sexual assault or rape cases result in a conviction in Pakistan, according to the Karachi-based group War Against Rape.

The Anti-Rape Ordinance will be valid for four months as it awaits parliamentary approval. The text of the decree has yet to be released but the justice minister earlier said that penalties would include the death penalty and chemical castration. Women's rights activists broadly welcomed the law but called for improved policing and prosecution to ensure justice for victims of sexual violence.

"It's a welcome step," said Salman Sufi, who has championed legislation to protect women against violence in Pakistan's most populous Punjab province. "But it is a knee jerk reactive policy after the recent surge in reporting of rape cases." He called for the introduction of one-stop justice centres for rape survivors with all-female staff.

Fauzia Viqar, one of Pakistan's leading experts on women's rights, called on the government to ensure gender-sensitive investigation and prosecution. "With such a low conviction rate as 3 to 4%, you are not sending a strong message," she said.

"The government needs to strengthen the response."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell urged Republican senators not to object when Congress ratifies presidential votes

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his top deputies pressed other Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join in with any House Republicans who may object to the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ra...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Coronavirus patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures. The British...

Like son, like father: Alberta dad gets tattoo to match son's birthmark

A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his self-conscious son accept a birthmark on his torso. Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt w...

Mnuchin to join by phone as top U.S. congressional leaders meet on COVID-19; McConnell vows agreement

Top U.S. congressional leaders are meeting at 4 p.m. 2100 GMT Tuesday as they seek to finalize a massive government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joining by telephone, Pelosis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020