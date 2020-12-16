Left Menu
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah extend wishes on Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday extended their wishes to countrymen on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country. The Ministers saluted the bravery and courage of the Indian Army.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). The Home Minister said that the Indian Army made a historic change on the world map on this day.

"Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). The Home Minister said that the Indian Army made a historic change on the world map on this day.

"On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values of human freedom. This mark with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas," Shah said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, extending his wishes on Vijay Diwas, tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi): "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the 'Vijay Diwas', a symbol of valour and bravery shown to Pakistan in the 1971 war of the Indian Army. Salute to the national guards who have sacrificed their lives in defence of Mother India."

After Pakistan faced defeat in the 1971 war its Army Chief General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised Indian Army personnel. In the 1971 war, India divided Pakistan into two pieces. This is one of India's biggest victories.Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

