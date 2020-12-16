TV Actor Salman Jaffery arrested for robbing elderly people in Mumbai

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested TV actor, Salman Jaffery on Wednesday for robbing an elderly couple. The official of the Mumbai Crime Branch (MCB) stated that he (Salman) robbed the house of an elderly couple by posing as a cop.

The team of MCB had got information from Dehradun Police and then took action on the same. Mumbai Crime Branch informed that he traveled via flights from Chandigarh-Dehradun to some cities of North India and finally got caught in Mumbai.

Jaffery has worked in TV serials like Raja Shivchhatrapati, Savdhaan India among others. (ANI)

