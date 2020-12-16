Former SCBA Prez Vikas Singh urges CJI to ensure necessary infrastructure for open court hearing

Former Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh Wednesday wrote to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking necessary infrastructure to ensure the open court hearing in the apex court. He requested the CJI to take urgent steps in this regard “and ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place during the winter break so that open court hearing becomes possible immediately upon the reopening next year.” “To ensure that the justice delivery system in India is not hindered in future due to any reasons whatsoever, this (Apex) Court need to take urgent steps in this regard,” Singh said.

He suggested there should be some cubicles with LAN (Local Area Network) cable connectivity to overcome the problem of overcrowding of Court. The same although being a long-term objective is incidentally an immediate need during Covid times, he said. “I have been requesting earnestly since April 5 that this infrastructure be created immediately so that whenever physical hearing starts, it could be in a hybrid mode to permit lawyers to either come in Court for physical hearing or to use one of the cubicles for online hearing.

“Till the Covid pandemic persist, the Cubicles need to be sanitized immediately after every use,” he said in the letter. He said the LAN cable connectivity can also be provided in chambers so that lawyers can use the said LAN cable to address the Court and thus avoid overcrowding in Court. “This will ensure that Supreme Court practicing lawyers or lawyers who are physically present in the Supreme Court campus or even outside lawyers who come to court in the Supreme Court only are able to appear in the matters before the Supreme Court,” the letter said.

Singh said in the recent past because of the online justice dispensation, “that too on a very truncated mode, the lawyers practicing in the Supreme Court have been the worst sufferers.” “While Senior Advocates are being engaged all over the country, junior lawyers are facing virtual starvation and some of them are relocating themselves or getting in part-time businesses to survive the pandemic. “The need of the hour is to provide a secure environment so that there is no spread of the pandemic due to open court hearing,” he said.

He pointed out that judges and the registry officials were already protected by the screens installed to separate them from the lawyers. It is only the lawyers who are at risk and accordingly urgent steps need to be taken to ensure that lawyers with co-morbidities or elderly lawyers are not compelled to appear in court and they can easily participate in the hearing from their Chambers or from the cubicles provided in the Supreme Court building and thus restore normal functioning of the court, he said. Singh also suggested that to reduce the overcrowding during physical hearing, Cause List should specify time slots for all matters item-wise.

“This will ensure that the lawyers attend to their matters in the specific slot only and avoid unnecessary overcrowding by not being physically present in the Court during the other slots,” he said. He claimed that the pandemic has delayed the adjudication process. Since the nation went into lockdown i.e., March 25, the SC has been hearing urgent matters through video conferencing in a bid to further limit human interface and the spread of Covid-19 in the court.