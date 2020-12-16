Left Menu
Physician booked for harassing woman doctor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 16 PTI A case has been registered against a physician of the state-run Osmania General Hospital OGH here for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman doctor, police said on Wednesday.

Physician booked for harassing woman doctor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI): A case has been registered against a physician of the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman doctor, police said on Wednesday. The woman in her mid-20s is a resident doctor of the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

She alleged that the general physician, aged around 30, had been harassing her after she rejected his proposal to marry him, they said. In her complaint, the woman accused the doctor of harassing her with phone calls and messages and pressuring her to marry him, the police said.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against the doctor under relevant IPC sections and a notice has been served to him on Tuesday to appear before the police.PTI VVK NVG NVG.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

