TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO granted bail

The Esplanade Court of Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Republic TV Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikas Khanchandani on a surety of Rs 50,000 in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:40 IST
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO granted bail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Esplanade Court of Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Republic TV Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikas Khanchandani on a surety of Rs 50,000 in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case. Khanchandani, earlier on Sunday, was remanded to police custody till December 15.

Besides Khanchandani, police have arrested the channel's distribution head and assistant vice-president Ghanshyam Singh in the TRP case. Singh had appeared before the Mumbai Police on October 9, October 11, October 20 and October 21 and was arrested on November 10.

In October, Mumbai Police had arrested four persons -- two former employees of a market research company, along with owners of two channels -- in the case. The police have named several channels in the TRP manipulation case. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

