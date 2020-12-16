Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court awards 7-yr-jail term to ISIS operative

Tamil Nadu-based Mohamed Naser Packeer was deported from Republic of Sudan and arrested in the case on December 11, 2015.The National Investigation Agency NIA had told the court that during the probe, it was found that there was a larger conspiracy by the ISIS operators in India and abroad for recruitment of resident and non-resident Indians and identity of such associates were being ascertained.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:42 IST
Delhi court awards 7-yr-jail term to ISIS operative

A Delhi court Wednesday awarded seven-years jail term to an ISIS operative for conspiring to commit terror acts in the country. Tamil Nadu-based Mohamed Naser Packeer was deported from Republic of Sudan and arrested in the case on December 11, 2015.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had told the court that during the probe, it was found that there was a larger conspiracy by the ISIS operators in India and abroad for recruitment of resident and non-resident Indians and identity of such associates were being ascertained. NIA had alleged that during interrogation, Naser had disclosed names and mobile numbers of some active members and sympathisers of ISIS and identity of such associates were being ascertained. Special Judge Parveen Singh awarded Naser the punishment for the offences of criminal conspiracy (120-B), punishable under the IPC, and section 18 (conspires to commit a terror act), 18-B (recruiting persons for terrorist act), 38 (being a member of a terror organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, his lawyer Quasar Khan said.

Advocate Khan said Naseer, an engineer by profession, had pleaded guilty and prayed for leniency from the court. According to the NIA, the main objective of Islamic State or the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI) or the Islamic State of Iraq and Al Sham/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) or the ad-Dawlah-al-Islamiyah-fil-Iraq-Wa-Sh-Sham (DAISH), an international Jihadi terrorist organisation, was to establish a Caliphate by indulging in terrorist activities across different countries in the world including India.

In furtherance of its larger conspiracy under its leadership, members of the these organizations, in connivance with a few resident and non- resident Indians, have been indulging in identification, radicalization, recruitment, training and finally transfer of Indian youths to countries including but not limited to Syria, Libya, Iraq for indulging in terrorist activities. For that purpose, members of these terror organisations have been using different channels and services available on internet, telephones and one to one meetings. The services of internet have been used by the recruiters, trainers and members of these organisations for indoctrinating and motivating Indian Muslim youths for travelling to countries like Syria, Libya, Iraq for taking part in terrorist activities.

Naser was arrested on December 11, 2015 and several incriminating documents and other articles such as mobile phone, laptop, hand written slip etc. were recovered from his possession..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raigad court takes cognizance of charge-sheet against Arnab

A court in Raigad district on Wednesday took cognizance of a charge-sheet filed against television journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in an abetment of suicide case and asked the trio to appear before it on January 7. Earlier this mont...

Nitish thanks Bhutan King for congratulatory message

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister of the neighbouring country Lotay Tshering for their greetings after Kumar was elected as the chief minister of the state f...

Suvendu holds meeting with disgruntled TMC leaders

Hours after he resigned as MLA, rebel TMC leader Suvedu Adhikari Wednesday held a closed door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari here, sources said. Th...

Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month

Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, the prime ministers top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said on Wednesday.The European Medicines Agency EMA, which is set to speed up its approval process, said an exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020