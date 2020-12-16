Delhi court awards 7-yr-jail term to ISIS operative

A Delhi court Wednesday awarded seven-years jail term to an ISIS operative for conspiring to commit terror acts in the country. Tamil Nadu-based Mohamed Naser Packeer was deported from Republic of Sudan and arrested in the case on December 11, 2015.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had told the court that during the probe, it was found that there was a larger conspiracy by the ISIS operators in India and abroad for recruitment of resident and non-resident Indians and identity of such associates were being ascertained. NIA had alleged that during interrogation, Naser had disclosed names and mobile numbers of some active members and sympathisers of ISIS and identity of such associates were being ascertained. Special Judge Parveen Singh awarded Naser the punishment for the offences of criminal conspiracy (120-B), punishable under the IPC, and section 18 (conspires to commit a terror act), 18-B (recruiting persons for terrorist act), 38 (being a member of a terror organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, his lawyer Quasar Khan said.

Advocate Khan said Naseer, an engineer by profession, had pleaded guilty and prayed for leniency from the court. According to the NIA, the main objective of Islamic State or the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI) or the Islamic State of Iraq and Al Sham/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) or the ad-Dawlah-al-Islamiyah-fil-Iraq-Wa-Sh-Sham (DAISH), an international Jihadi terrorist organisation, was to establish a Caliphate by indulging in terrorist activities across different countries in the world including India.

In furtherance of its larger conspiracy under its leadership, members of the these organizations, in connivance with a few resident and non- resident Indians, have been indulging in identification, radicalization, recruitment, training and finally transfer of Indian youths to countries including but not limited to Syria, Libya, Iraq for indulging in terrorist activities. For that purpose, members of these terror organisations have been using different channels and services available on internet, telephones and one to one meetings. The services of internet have been used by the recruiters, trainers and members of these organisations for indoctrinating and motivating Indian Muslim youths for travelling to countries like Syria, Libya, Iraq for taking part in terrorist activities.

Naser was arrested on December 11, 2015 and several incriminating documents and other articles such as mobile phone, laptop, hand written slip etc. were recovered from his possession..