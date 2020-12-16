Cop on duty injured in sword attack by unidentified person in Karnataka

A head constable was attacked with a sword by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said. Ganesh Kamath, who was on duty near New Chithra junction, received injuries on his hand and was immediately taken to hospital.

He is stated to be out of danger. The assailant came on a bike and fled the spot soon after the attack the reason behind which was not known, police said.

A case had been registered and a search was on for the assailant, they added..