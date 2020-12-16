Top foreign stories at 2010 hrs

FGN26 VIRUS-UK-LOCKDOWN London enters highest COVID-19 alert as UK reviews other lockdown tiers London: The UK government is reviewing the tiered lockdown allocations for different parts of the country as scheduled by law on Wednesday, even as millions of more people in and around London moved into the highest alert level of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions after a worrying spike in infections. By Aditi Khanna FGN29 PAK-PEARL Pak lawyer says Pearl's killer is international terrorist, cites Indian court's verdict Islamabad: A lawyer representing the parents of slain US journalist Daniel Pearl informed Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday that the mastermind behind the murder is an international terrorist and cited a judgment by India's apex court to support his arguments

FGN9 US-NDAA-INDIA US Congress passes defence policy bill that calls out Chinese aggression against India Washington: The US Congress has officially passed the USD 740 billion defence policy bill, which among other things include calling out Chinese aggression against India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-GANDHI-STATUE Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue appalling: White House Press Secy Washington: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has described as ''appalling'' the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian embassy here and said his reputation should be respected, especially in the US capital. By Lalit K Jha FGN30 UK-INDIAN-STEEL-PRODUCTION Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel signs up to UK's Build Back Better plan London: British-Indian tycoon Sanjeev Gupta led Liberty Steel has committed to a programme of new investments of around 60 million pounds at its production hub in England as part of the UK government's ''Build Back Better'' plan, aimed at a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic crisis. By Aditi Khanna FGN18 NASA-INDIAN-SPACEX Indian-American Raja Chari among 3 astronauts selected by NASA for SpaceX Crew-3 mission Washington: Indian-American US Air Force Colonel Raja Chari has been selected as the Commander of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by NASA and the European Space Agency. By Yoshita Singh FGN21 US-INDIAN-ACCIDENT Indian employee crushed by airplane equipment at Chicago O'Hare Airport New York: A 36-year old Indian man working at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport died after being crushed by airplane equipment. By Yoshita Singh FGN23 PAK-AFGHAN-DELEGATION Afghan-Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to push forward peace process Islamabad: A high-level Afghan-Taliban delegation arrived here on Wednesday to hold talks with the top Pakistani leadership as part of efforts to push forward the reconciliation process, amid growing incidents of violence in Afghanistan. By Sajjad Hussain