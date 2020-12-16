Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak army shells forward posts along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

The Line of Control LoC has witnessed heavy and intense firing and shelling in the last few months resulting in several casualties and triggering fear psychosis among the people living along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.On December 1, the Pakistan army restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling Rajouri sector in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite died.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:11 IST
Pak army shells forward posts along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, prompting retaliation by Indian troops, officials said. At about 1800 hours, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly. The Line of Control (LoC) has witnessed heavy and intense firing and shelling in the last few months resulting in several casualties and triggering fear psychosis among the people living along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

On December 1, the Pakistan army restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling Rajouri sector in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite died. Two Army jawans Prem Bahadur Khatri and Sukhbir Singh were killed when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Sunderbani sector on November 27.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

97 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 16 PTI Three more persons including an infant died due to COVID-19 in Assam, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,007, while the tally rose to 2,15,042 as 97 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Health m...

Shivraj attacks Congress, asks on what grounds Rahul protesting against farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday once again attacked Congress for supporting the ongoing farmer protests in the country. While speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in the Rewa district of the state, Chouhan questione...

Health worker in Alaska had serious allergic reaction after Pfizer's vaccine - NYT

A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the persons health. The allergic reaction occurr...

Shivraj attacks Congress, asks on what grounds Rahul protesting against farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday once again attacked Congress for supporting the ongoing farmer protests in the country. While speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in the Rewa district of the state, Chouhan questione...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020