Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain and U.S. sign agreement to ensure smooth post-Brexit trade

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:37 IST
Britain and U.S. sign agreement to ensure smooth post-Brexit trade

Britain and the United States on Wednesday signed an agreement on customs processes to keep trade flowing smoothly between the two countries when Britain fully leaves the orbit of the European Union at the end of the year.

"This is an important agreement that ensures continuity post EU exit, and demonstrates the strength of the US-UK customs relationship," British Treasury minister Jesse Norman said in a statement.

"This deal will allow us to continue to cooperate in combatting customs offences by sharing information and good practice, and provides the legal underpinning for schemes to ease trade flows for importers and exporters."

Also Read: British mip-caps fall over no-deal Brexit fears

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

97 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 16 PTI Three more persons including an infant died due to COVID-19 in Assam, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,007, while the tally rose to 2,15,042 as 97 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Health m...

Shivraj attacks Congress, asks on what grounds Rahul protesting against farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday once again attacked Congress for supporting the ongoing farmer protests in the country. While speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in the Rewa district of the state, Chouhan questione...

Health worker in Alaska had serious allergic reaction after Pfizer's vaccine - NYT

A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the persons health. The allergic reaction occurr...

Shivraj attacks Congress, asks on what grounds Rahul protesting against farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday once again attacked Congress for supporting the ongoing farmer protests in the country. While speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in the Rewa district of the state, Chouhan questione...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020