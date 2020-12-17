Left Menu
BSF guns down two terrorists along Pak border in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 08:31 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday, official sources said

The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said

More details will be known once the troops conduct a search operation, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.

