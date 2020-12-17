Maha: Clock tower in Aurangabad to get face-lift soon

The iconic clock tower in Aurangabad, a heritage structure of the Nizam era, will soon undergo repair and restoration at a cost of Rs 29 lakh to make it a tourist attraction, officials said. The renovation of the structure, built between 1901 and 1906 in Shahgunj here in Maharashtra, will help the old city regain its lost glory, they said.

The monument will be repaired at a cost of Rs 29.11 lakh, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited's (ASCDCL) CEO and civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said on Wednesday. ''The clock tower is an iconic heritage structure. Its restoration and conservation will help the old city regain its lost glory. Many other such projects will also be undertaken here in near future,'' Pandey said in a release.

ASCDCL's Deputy CEO Pushkal Shivam said the work on the clock tower will begin in 10 days once the contractor furnishes the bank guarantee. The work will include rebuilding its stairs, strengthening the structure by water-proofing, supporting its roof, removing plants grown on the monument and replacing masonry at required places, he said.

Aurangabad-based historian Rafat Qureshi told PTI that the clock tower was built here between 1901 an 1906 by the sixth Nizam Mehboob Ali Khan (who ruled from 1869 to 1911). ''It has a mix of British and Mughal architecture. The clock tower was one of the gifts to Aurangabad by the Nizam, besides the Jubilee Park and two educational institutes here,'' he said.