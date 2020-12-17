Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Clock tower in Aurangabad to get face-lift soon

The renovation of the structure, built between 1901 and 1906 in Shahgunj here in Maharashtra, will help the old city regain its lost glory, they said.The monument will be repaired at a cost of Rs 29.11 lakh, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limiteds ASCDCL CEO and civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said on Wednesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:15 IST
Maha: Clock tower in Aurangabad to get face-lift soon

The iconic clock tower in Aurangabad, a heritage structure of the Nizam era, will soon undergo repair and restoration at a cost of Rs 29 lakh to make it a tourist attraction, officials said. The renovation of the structure, built between 1901 and 1906 in Shahgunj here in Maharashtra, will help the old city regain its lost glory, they said.

The monument will be repaired at a cost of Rs 29.11 lakh, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited's (ASCDCL) CEO and civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said on Wednesday. ''The clock tower is an iconic heritage structure. Its restoration and conservation will help the old city regain its lost glory. Many other such projects will also be undertaken here in near future,'' Pandey said in a release.

ASCDCL's Deputy CEO Pushkal Shivam said the work on the clock tower will begin in 10 days once the contractor furnishes the bank guarantee. The work will include rebuilding its stairs, strengthening the structure by water-proofing, supporting its roof, removing plants grown on the monument and replacing masonry at required places, he said.

Aurangabad-based historian Rafat Qureshi told PTI that the clock tower was built here between 1901 an 1906 by the sixth Nizam Mehboob Ali Khan (who ruled from 1869 to 1911). ''It has a mix of British and Mughal architecture. The clock tower was one of the gifts to Aurangabad by the Nizam, besides the Jubilee Park and two educational institutes here,'' he said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,923 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 26,923 to 1,406,161, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 698 to 24,125, the tally showed. ...

Ayodhya Film Festival 'Awam ka Cinema' to be organised online amid pendemic

Awam ka Cinema by the Ayodhya Film Festival is being organised on online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from December 15 to December 19. People from around the globe will be able to join this platform.This event, dedicated to freedom...

Brazil F1 GP to be held at Sao Paulo's Interlagos until 2025

The Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at its traditional Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo after promoters signed a five-year deal, Formula One saidF1 said in a statement on Wednesday that the race will take place on Nov. 14 next year. The ann...

Encounter in J-K's Anantnag, militant arrested

Srinagar, Dec 17 PTI A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020