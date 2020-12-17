Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman, lover held for killing her husband in UP

A 32-year-old woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her husband and throwing his body near a canal, police said on Thursday. The body of Manoj Nigam, 38, was found near Jakhlaun canal on Tuesday, ASP Brijesh Kumar said.A case was registered at Lalitpur police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Nigams family.

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 17-12-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 11:26 IST
Woman, lover held for killing her husband in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 32-year-old woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her husband and throwing his body near a canal, police said on Thursday. The body of Manoj Nigam, 38, was found near Jakhlaun canal on Tuesday, ASP Brijesh Kumar said.

A case was registered at Lalitpur police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Nigam's family. During investigation, police found out that Nigam's wife Deepmala and her lover Jairam Sen, 20, were behind the murder, Kumar said.

Both of them were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, the ASP added.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Has Governor of West Bengal become Election Commissioner of India?' asks Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar assured the people of the state that 2021 Assembly elections will be free, fair and fearless, Communist Party of India Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked if the Gove...

Ex-BJP MP Satyadev Singh dies at hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Former BJP MP and senior party leader Satyadev Singh, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, died during treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, his family said on Thursday. Singh, 75, breathed his last on Wednesday night.After testing negat...

On International Tea Day, Teamonk Global Reiterates its Commitment to Premium Teas that Promotes Health and Wellness

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoir Dr. Madhu Katikneni, a prominent endocrinologist based in Washington DC Member of the Public Health Policy Committee joins Teamonk as Advisor and Investor on Board Recently introduced an ayurvedic range ...

Odisha reports 351 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. With 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,20,2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020