Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top court rules Hungary flouted EU law by detaining migrants

The European Court of Justice ruled that Hungary has failed to fulfil its obligation to ensure effective access to the procedure for granting international protection to people entering from Serbia by leaving them with the virtual impossibility of making their application for asylum.The EUs executive arm, the European Commission, took Hungary to court over a law it introduced in 2015, when well over 1 million migrants entered Europe, most of them refugees from Syria or Iraq arriving in Greece with the intention of seeking asylum in Germany or Scandinavia.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:52 IST
Top court rules Hungary flouted EU law by detaining migrants
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union's top court ruled Thursday that Hungary has failed to respect EU law by denying people entering the country without authorization the right to apply for asylum and unlawfully detaining them in "transit zones" on its border with Serbia. The European Court of Justice ruled that "Hungary has failed to fulfill its obligation to ensure effective access to the procedure for granting international protection" to people entering from Serbia by leaving them "with the virtual impossibility of making their application" for asylum.

The EU's executive arm, the European Commission, took Hungary to court over a law it introduced in 2015, when well over 1 million migrants entered Europe, most of them refugees from Syria or Iraq arriving in Greece with the intention of seeking asylum in Germany or Scandinavia. Tens of thousands of migrants moved through the Balkans. Hungary's anti-migrant government erected razor-wire fences to keep them out and expanded the use of "crisis situation caused by mass migration" legal exceptions to set up two transit zones where people were held.

The commission argued that people entering Hungary were forcibly deported to these areas, systematically detained there, and were denied their right to apply for international protection. In its ruling, the Luxembourg-based ECJ said that the right of people to apply for asylum "is an essential step" in granting protection to those seeking refuge due to threats against their lives or safety and that EU member countries "cannot delay it unjustifiably." "The Member States must ensure that the persons concerned are able to make an application, including at the borders, as soon as they declare their wish of doing so," the court said.

The court said also that Hungary's decision to hold some people in the transit zones, which have since been dismantled, while their asylum applications were considered "constitutes detention." Hungary has taken a very strict view on immigration and under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has argued that nation-states should have control over their own borders. He has often argued that it is necessary to keep out migrants from the Middle East and Africa to preserve the Christian character of Hungarian culture.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 medals assured for India at boxing WC; positive COVID case in contingent also detected

India were assured of medals without a single blow being exchanged at boxings World Cup in Cologne, Germany after four pugilists found themselves in semifinals when draws were unveiled on Thursday even as a positive COVID-19 case among the ...

India launches latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board PSLV-C50

India successfully launched its latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Thursday, the second and last launch this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ISROs trusted polar satellite launch vehic...

HC declines plea for providing aid, security and treatment to proesting farmers at Delhi borders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking aid, security and treatment of the farmers protesting on the borders of the national capital, saying a similar issue was before the Supreme Court. A bench of Chief Justic...

Centre fires another missive seeking 3 Bengal IPS officers, Mamata says move unconstitutional

The Centre Thursday shot off a fresh letter to the West Bengal government to immediately relieve its three IPS officers for central deputation, provoking a combative Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brand the move as unconstitutional and u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020