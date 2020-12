India scored 233 for 6 at close of play on the opening day of the first day/night Test against Australia here on Thursday

Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting on 9 and 15 respectively at stumps

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 233 for 6 in 89 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 74; Ajinkya Rahane 42; Mitchell Starc 2/49).