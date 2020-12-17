India vs Australia: Day 1, Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Thursday

India 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0 Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43 Virat Kohli run out 74 Ajinkya Rahane lbw Starc 42 Hanuma Vihari lbw Hazlewood 16 Wriddhiman Saha not out 9 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 15 Extras: (B-2, LB-7 NB-7, WD-1) 17 Total: (For 6 wickets in 89 overs) 233 Fall of Wickets: 1-0 2-3, 3-100, 4-188, 5-196, 6-206

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 19-4-49-2, Josh Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Pat Cummins 19-7-42-1, Cameron Green 9-2-15-0, Nathan Lyon 21-2-68-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0.