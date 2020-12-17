Left Menu
Development News Edition

India vs Australia: Day 1, Scoreboard

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:12 IST
India vs Australia: Day 1, Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Thursday

India 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0 Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43 Virat Kohli run out 74 Ajinkya Rahane lbw Starc 42 Hanuma Vihari lbw Hazlewood 16 Wriddhiman Saha not out 9 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 15 Extras: (B-2, LB-7 NB-7, WD-1) 17 Total: (For 6 wickets in 89 overs) 233 Fall of Wickets: 1-0 2-3, 3-100, 4-188, 5-196, 6-206

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 19-4-49-2, Josh Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Pat Cummins 19-7-42-1, Cameron Green 9-2-15-0, Nathan Lyon 21-2-68-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 medals assured for India at boxing WC; positive COVID case in contingent also detected

India were assured of medals without a single blow being exchanged at boxings World Cup in Cologne, Germany after four pugilists found themselves in semifinals when draws were unveiled on Thursday even as a positive COVID-19 case among the ...

India launches latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board PSLV-C50

India successfully launched its latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Thursday, the second and last launch this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ISROs trusted polar satellite launch vehic...

HC declines plea for providing aid, security and treatment to proesting farmers at Delhi borders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking aid, security and treatment of the farmers protesting on the borders of the national capital, saying a similar issue was before the Supreme Court. A bench of Chief Justic...

Centre fires another missive seeking 3 Bengal IPS officers, Mamata says move unconstitutional

The Centre Thursday shot off a fresh letter to the West Bengal government to immediately relieve its three IPS officers for central deputation, provoking a combative Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brand the move as unconstitutional and u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020