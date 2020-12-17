Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish prime minister to restrict movement pending covid-19 test result

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:02 IST
Irish prime minister to restrict movement pending covid-19 test result

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin is to restrict his movements while waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, following a positive test for French President Macron.

"The Taoiseach and President Macron were both attendees at the EU Council meeting in Brussels last week. The Taoiseach is limiting his contacts this afternoon as a precaution while he is tested," a spokesman said on Thursday.

The result of the test is expected on Thursday afternoon.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two from four years.The ruling will leave Russian...

Yediyurappa unveils Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp city

Aimed at providing world class amenities and infrastructure and making it the best place to live, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp the city in the next two years. After studying ...

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. The Court of Arbitration for Sports ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sportin...

U'khand Police arrests 2 men from Tamil Nadu for cheating people of Rs 12 crore

Two men were arrested by Uttarakhand police from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating people of Rs 12 crore after telling them that they had won money through a lucky draw in a popular TV show. The arrests were made by a Special Task Force of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020