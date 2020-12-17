CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in J&K's Anantnag

Left Menu
Preliminary investigation revealed that the militants hurled the grenade on the joint deployment of police and Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel near Bijbehara hospital, they said.Today Thursday at about 1215 hours, police received information about a terror crime incident at Bijbehara area of Anantnag...

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:27 IST
A CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the militants hurled the grenade on the joint deployment of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel near Bijbehara hospital, they said.

''Today (Thursday) at about 1215 hours, police received information about a terror crime incident at Bijbehara area of Anantnag... Senior police officers reached the spot,'' a police spokesperson said. The injured personnel was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he added. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation has begun, the spokesperson said.

