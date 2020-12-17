Left Menu
Ensure release of TN fishermen, vessels, CM urges PM Modi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:19 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in securing the release of 36 Indian fishermen and five boats from the custody of Sri Lanka. The External Affairs Ministry should be told to take up the issue with the highest authorities in Sri Lanka and ensure the release of the fishermen and their fishing vessels, the chief minister said in a letter to Modi.

In the letter, Palaniswami took up the two recent incidents of apprehension of 36 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities. The arrested fishermen belong to Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin districts.

''The Sri Lankan strategy of not releasing the boats of our fishermen is causing great frustration amongst the fishermen of Tamil Nadu.'' ''I request your personal intervention and direction to the Ministry of External Affairs to urgently take up the issue with the highest authorities in Sri Lanka for the release of 36 Indian fishermen and five mechanised fishing boats currently in Sri Lankan custody,'' the chief minister urged Modi..

