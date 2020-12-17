World War II veteran felicitated on turning 100

Col Prithipal Singh Gill, a World War II veteran who holds the unique distinction of having served in all three defence services, was felicitated here by the Controller General of Defence Accounts on turning 100, a release said on Thursday. "The CGDA, New Delhi, felicitated Col Prithipal Singh Gill (retd), a World War II veteran and the only Indian to serve in the Army, Navy and Air Force, on attaining 100 years of age on Deccember 11," it said.

"Sahil Goyal, Deputy CDA from PCDA-WC (Principal Controller of Defence Accounts-Western Command), Chandigarh, along with two other officers visited the veteran at his residence and presented the revised pension orders and a plaque to the veteran on behalf of the CGDA," the release said. It said Colonel Gill and his wife interacted with the CGDA representatives, sharing various experiences of the officer's days in service.

During his service with the Indian Army, Colonel Gill was posted with the 34 Medium Regiment and later went on to raise and command the 71 Medium Regiment. The 71 Medium Regiment had on December 11 sent an officer from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir to Gill's residence here with a cake, a trophy, track-suit and a T-shirt to celebrate his birthday on Friday. He was also the commanding officer of the Regiment during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Gill has the distinction of serving in the Royal Indian Air Force, Royal Indian Navy and the Indian Army in a career spanning nearly three decades.

Gill's son Ajay Pal Singh Gill is a doctor while grandson a lawyer. Colonel Gill's wife Preminder Kaur is 93-year-old and later this month the couple will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary..