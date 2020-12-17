Left Menu
Development News Edition

World War II veteran felicitated on turning 100

The CGDA, New Delhi, felicitated Col Prithipal Singh Gill retd, a World War II veteran and the only Indian to serve in the Army, Navy and Air Force, on attaining 100 years of age on Deccember 11, it said.Sahil Goyal, Deputy CDA from PCDA-WC Principal Controller of Defence Accounts-Western Command, Chandigarh, along with two other officers visited the veteran at his residence and presented the revised pension orders and a plaque to the veteran on behalf of the CGDA, the release said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:16 IST
World War II veteran felicitated on turning 100
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Col Prithipal Singh Gill, a World War II veteran who holds the unique distinction of having served in all three defence services, was felicitated here by the Controller General of Defence Accounts on turning 100, a release said on Thursday. "The CGDA, New Delhi, felicitated Col Prithipal Singh Gill (retd), a World War II veteran and the only Indian to serve in the Army, Navy and Air Force, on attaining 100 years of age on Deccember 11," it said.

"Sahil Goyal, Deputy CDA from PCDA-WC (Principal Controller of Defence Accounts-Western Command), Chandigarh, along with two other officers visited the veteran at his residence and presented the revised pension orders and a plaque to the veteran on behalf of the CGDA," the release said. It said Colonel Gill and his wife interacted with the CGDA representatives, sharing various experiences of the officer's days in service.

During his service with the Indian Army, Colonel Gill was posted with the 34 Medium Regiment and later went on to raise and command the 71 Medium Regiment. The 71 Medium Regiment had on December 11 sent an officer from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir to Gill's residence here with a cake, a trophy, track-suit and a T-shirt to celebrate his birthday on Friday. He was also the commanding officer of the Regiment during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Gill has the distinction of serving in the Royal Indian Air Force, Royal Indian Navy and the Indian Army in a career spanning nearly three decades.

Gill's son Ajay Pal Singh Gill is a doctor while grandson a lawyer. Colonel Gill's wife Preminder Kaur is 93-year-old and later this month the couple will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil, Pfizer spar over onerous COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Pfizer is encountering difficulty in registering its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Brazil due to the level of detail required by the regulator, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday. The health ministers comments could r...

UK slavery museum criticised for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking exhibition

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains International Slavery Museum is facing a backlash over a dehumanising exhibition on human trafficking in the porn industry, which features an image of a naked woman wit...

PM may flag off Delhi Metro's driverless train soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may flag off the countrys first driverless metro train later this month in the national capital, official sources said on Thursday. The train will be flagged off on the Magenta Line Janakpuri West- Botanical Gar...

Kejriwal's nautanki of tearing up farm law copies a desperate attempt to cover AAP U-turn: Punjab minister

Terming the tearing up of the copies of the new farm laws at a special Delhi Assembly session by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal his latest nautanki theatrics, Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday said it was another desper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020