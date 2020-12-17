European medicines regulator brings forward Moderna's vaccine review date

European medicines regulator brings forward Moderna's vaccine review dateReuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:57 IST
Europe's medicines regulator on Thursday set up an exceptional meeting for Jan. 6 to assess the marketing authorisation application for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
EMA had earlier planned to meet on Jan. 12 to review the application.
