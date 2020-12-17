PM Modi urges protesting farmers to read Tomar's letter, Shah shares it on social media

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for "attempting to have a polite dialogue" with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for "attempting to have a polite dialogue" with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it. "Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters, attempting to have a polite dialogue. I request all the farmers to read it. The countrymen are also urged that they should extend it to as many people as possible," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah retweeted Tomar's letter and said only Prime Minister Modi can fulfil the goal of doubling the farmers' income, adding that people who have "looted" them for 60 years are "misleading" them. "I assure the farmer brothers that if anyone in the country thinks about your interests and can fulfill the goal of doubling your income, he is just and only Narendra Modi ji. People who have looted your rights for 60 years are just misleading you," Shah tweeted.

Earlier today, amid protests on Delhi borders against the new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Tomar wrote an open letter to the farmers, saying "misunderstanding has been created among some farmer unions" and "white lies" are being spread on Minimum Support Price. (ANI)

