Russia reports 28,552 new coronavirus cases, 611 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia reported 28,552 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 6,937 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 2,791,220 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported 611 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 49,762.

