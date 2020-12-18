Russia reports 28,552 new coronavirus cases, 611 deaths

... ...
Thailand has four new local coronavirus infections, health officials said on Friday, just as the country has started reopening for tourists after months of keeping the virus at bay.A 67-year-old woman who sells shrimp in the Samut Sakhon pr...
The Sri Lanka cricket team departed on Friday for their upcoming tour of South Africa. The squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne will lock horns in a two-match Test series against the Proteas, slated to begin from December 26. Earlier in the mont...
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday thanked migrant workers for their trust and support despite having gone through a difficult period since Singapore detected its first COVID-19 cases among them almost a year ago and reiterated that t...
The United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the countrys top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist on Friday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been re...