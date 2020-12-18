Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 is world war, has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said that COVID-19 pandemic has spread like a wild fire in the country due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard operating procedure SoPs issued to contain it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:16 IST
COVID-19 is world war, has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines: SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday said that COVID-19 pandemic has spread like a "wild fire" in the country due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard operating procedure (SoPs) issued to contain it. Terming it as a "world war" against COVID-19, the apex court said that due to the "unprecedented pandemic" everybody in the world is suffering one way or the other.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that any decision to impose curfew or lockdown must be announced long in advance so that people may know and make provisions for their livelihood. The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that frontline health care workers including doctors and nurses are already "exhausted physically and mentally due to tireless work for eight months" and some mechanism may be needed to give them intermittent rest. It said every state must act vigilantly and work with the Centre harmoniously in this pandemic time.

"It is the time to rise to the occasion. Safety and health of the citizens must be the first priority, rather than any other considerations," the bench said. The top court passed a slew of directions for implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs across the country.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More than 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...

India Inc's overseas investments at USD 12.25 bn during Apr-Nov: Report

Corporate India has invested USD 12.25 billion overseas during the first eight months of the current fiscal, most of which has gone into the firms wholly-owned subsidiaries in the US, Singapore or the Netherlands, according to data collated...

WRAPUP 1-Christmas comfort over COVID vaccines collides with new curbs

Coronavirus vaccine approvals and rollouts have brought comfort and joy to many this Christmas but failed to halt new curbs on travel and family gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise worldwide. More than 73.68 million people have been reported ...

BJP leader sees need for facility to store foodgrains

With a lack of storage facilities for foodgrains, anybody, be it Adani or Ambani, can construct such facilities in the country, All-India BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday. Replying to a question on the three fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020