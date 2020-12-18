Left Menu
Police attach property of slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother in UP

Police on Friday attached property of Deep Prakash Dubey, brother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in the Krishna Nagar area here, officials said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police on Friday attached property of Deep Prakash Dubey, brother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in the Krishna Nagar area here, officials said. Deep Prakash is absconding since the Kanpur ambush and a reward of Rs 50,000 has been declared on his arrest, Station House Officer of Krishna Nagar Mahesh Kumar said.

''After the permission of the court, we completed formalities of attaching the property (of Deep) in Krishna Nagar on Friday," Kumar told PTI. Eight policemen were killed in an ambush by gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates on July 3 in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when he tried to flee after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur met with an accident, the police had said.

Two FIRs are registered against Deep Prakash -- one for obtaining arms licences on false affidavits and SIM cards on fake IDs and another for forcibly taking away a vehicle of one Vinit Pandey in 2009, he said. The second FIR was lodged on charges of extortion, dishonesty, forgery of valuable security and using a genuine document as forged, Kumar added.

