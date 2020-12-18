Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thieves break into ATM in Jaipur, flee with Rs 8.29 lakh cash

Unidentified thieves broke open an automated teller machine ATM and decamped with Rs 8.29 lakh in Harmara area here, police said on Friday. He said a First Information Report FIR was registered on Friday and efforts were being made to identify and locate the accused.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:27 IST
Thieves break into ATM in Jaipur, flee with Rs 8.29 lakh cash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified thieves broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) and decamped with Rs 8.29 lakh in Harmara area here, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

There was no security guard at the ATM kiosk and the accused also damaged CCTV cameras installed there, Additional DCP Bajrang Singh said. He said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday and efforts were being made to identify and locate the accused.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against 4 for gangrape, murder

The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against the four men accused of the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. After nearly two months of probe, the agency concl...

EXPLAINER-Young, lean, non-smoker: why odds favour France's Macron in COVID-19 fight

French President Emmanuel Macron has caught COVID-19, but since he is 42, a non-smoker who is not overweight and has access to the best medical care, statistics suggest he is unlikely to suffer the worst symptoms of the disease.Officials sa...

'Invisible shipwrecks' belie falling migrant deaths: U.N.

The number of deaths recorded on migratory routes fell this year, although COVID-19 difficulties and so-called invisible shipwrecks mean the real number is probably much higher, officials at the U.N. migration agency said on Friday.The IOMs...

Turkish philanthropist Kavala denies coup charges in new trial

Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been held in jail for three years without conviction, denied charges of involvement in a 2016 attempted coup at the start of a new trial on Friday. Ankaras Western allies have raised concerns abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020