Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murder of cop, wife: Minor daughter and her lover arrested

The slain couple were opposed to their daughters relationship, which led to the murder, a senior police official said.Constable Jyotiprasad Sharma 45 and his wife Neelam 43 were killed with a sharp-edged weapon when they were in deep sleep, Deputy Inspector General DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra told reporters.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:18 IST
Murder of cop, wife: Minor daughter and her lover arrested

A day after a Special Armed Force (SAF) constable and his wife were found killed in a gruesome manner at their house here, the police on Friday arrested the couple's minor daughter and her boyfriend for the crime. The slain couple were opposed to their daughter's relationship, which led to the murder, a senior police official said.

Constable Jyotiprasad Sharma (45) and his wife Neelam (43) were killed with a sharp-edged weapon when they were in deep sleep, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayan Chari Mishra told reporters. After committing the crime, the constable's daughter and her lover Dhananjay Yadav (20) escaped on a motorcycle to Mandsaur and were planning to go to Rajasthan, he said.

''The Sharma couple were strongly opposed to their daughter's relations with Yadav alias DJ, and therefore the duo hatched a conspiracy to eliminate them,'' he said. The girl opened the door of her house around 4 AM on Thursday to let Yadav inside and also switched off CCTV cameras in front of the residence, he said.

Yadav hit the couple with a heavy sharp-edged weapon, he said. During interrogation both the accused admitted that they committed the murder, the DIG said.

They thought that if they merely ran away, her father, who was a policeman, would easily track them down, so they decided to kill the couple, the senior official said. During the questioning, the girl did not expresse any remorse and further probe was on, he said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Proper management of locally available resources must to get benefits of globalisation: Raj Guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Friday the benefits of globalisation can be achieved only when proper management of locally available resources is taken care of. Addressing a virtual Conference on an international conference on Glo...

Union home secy holds video-conference with WB's chief secy, DGP; discusses law and order

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla discussed the law-and-order situation in West Bengal with two top civil and police officers of the state through a video-conference on Friday, after their refusal to come to New Delhi despite two repea...

'Man-eater' leopard shot dead by forest dept in Maha's Solapur

A leopard that had killed at least eight people in Maharashtra, was shot dead by the forest department in Solapur district on Friday after attempts to tranquilise the animal failed, an official said. A shooter authorised by the forest depar...

India allows 8,424 tonne raw sugar exports to US under tariff-rate quota

The government on Friday permitted export of 8,424-tonne raw sugar under its tariff-rate quota TRQ to the US, which enables shipments to enjoy relatively low tariff. TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020