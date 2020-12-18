Music teacher held for harassing, molesting student

Left Menu
A music teacher has been arrested for allegedly harassing and molesting his 23-year-old student, police said on FridayThe arrest was made after the victim, who was doing her Diploma Honour in Kathak at a centre in Chanakyapuri, accused the 52-year-old teacher of harassing her, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The arrest was made after the victim, who was doing her Diploma Honour in Kathak at a centre in Chanakyapuri, accused the 52-year-old teacher of harassing her, they said. According to the complainant, the accused -- a 'pakhawaj (rhythm instrument)teacher at the centre -- molested the victim of touching her inappropriately and also harassed her by sending obscene messages on WhatsApp. The matter came to light on December 14 when the girl along with her mother approached officials of the Chanakyapuri police station to register a complaint him, police said

In her complaint, the victim stated that the accused touched her inappropriately during a training session and sent her obscene messages. On December 14, he again molested by putting his hands on the waist and kissing her on the forehead. He also tried to kiss on her face, she alleged. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said based on the statement of the victim, a case was registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested. The accused, a resident of Dilshad Garden, is currently in judicial custody. The statements of other students are also being recorded, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

