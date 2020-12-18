Left Menu
Grant of extra chance to civil services aspirants under consideration: Centre to SC

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has been considering the issue of granting one more opportunity to those civil services aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in the exams conducted by UPSC this year due to the pandemic situation.

Updated: 18-12-2020 19:52 IST
The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has been considering the issue of granting one more opportunity to those civil services aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in the exams conducted by UPSC this year due to the pandemic situation. A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari was hearing a plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking an extra chance on account of COVID-19 related issues that ruined their last opportunity to crack the UPSC exam. “The issue is under government's consideration,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench in the hearing conducted via video-conferencing. Earlier on September 30, the top court had refused to postpone the UPSC civil services preliminary exam, which was held on October 4, because of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country

However, the top court had asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt allowed for the exam due to the pandemic

The bench was then told that a formal decision can be taken by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) only. Dealing with a separate plea filed by one Rachna Singh on Friday, the bench sought the views of the Centre and listed the case in January next year after the law officer said that the government was seized of it.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

