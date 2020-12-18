Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constable hangs herself at IB training centre in Jodhpur

She and 46 other constables from different parts of the country had come to Jodhpur for training and had been accommodated at a hostel in the centre, the SHO said.Solanki was accommodated as a single occupant in her room, police said.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:07 IST
Constable hangs herself at IB training centre in Jodhpur

A 25-year-old newly recruited Intelligence Bureau constable allegedly hanged herself at her hostel room on the training centre premises here, police said on Friday. The constable, Jharna Solanki from Ahmedabad, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of the room on Thursday night, they said.

Three female constables, including Solanki, had been placed under five days' quarantine before initiation of the training sessions, they added. Police said they have not found any suicide note. They checked her mobile phone but said nothing suspicious was found.

Solanki had come to Jodhpur on December 15 for training at the IB Training Centre, said Station House Officer (SHO), Mahamandir, Kailash Dan Charan. ''She and 46 other constables from different parts of the country had come to Jodhpur for training and had been accommodated at a hostel in the centre,'' the SHO said.

Solanki was accommodated as a single occupant in her room, police said. ''She had her lunch in the afternoon but did not turn up for dinner. Solanki's colleagues tried to contact her over the phone, but to no avail. When other constables went to her room, the door was found locked from the inside and they did not get any response,'' the SHO said.

They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Solanki was rushed to hospital but was declared dead, Charan said. ''We informed her family members, who reached Jodhpur on Friday. The body was handed over to them after post-mortem,'' he said.

He said the family members of Solanki are also clueless about why she took the extreme step..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-governor of gang-plagued Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to convulse a region plagued by drug gang violence. Jalisco state offic...

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar resigns after poor performance in Zilla Panchayat polls

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC Girish Chodankar has resigned from his post, taking responsibility for the partys poor performance in the recently held Zilla Panchayat ZP poll, party Vice-President Sankalp Amonkar confirmed on Friday. S...

Attempting selfie, tourist drowns in Beas river in HP

A 25-year-old tourist from Uttar Pradesh drowned in Beas river here while taking a selfie on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chand Mohammad of UPs Agra district, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said...

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: We'll try to keep scoreboard under control, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine said that his side will look to keep the scoreboard under control on Day 3 when India resumes their second innings of the opening Test. While the Indian bowlers dominated the show on the second day of the pink-ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020