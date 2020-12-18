Constable hangs herself at IB training centre in Jodhpur

A 25-year-old newly recruited Intelligence Bureau constable allegedly hanged herself at her hostel room on the training centre premises here, police said on Friday. The constable, Jharna Solanki from Ahmedabad, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of the room on Thursday night, they said.

Three female constables, including Solanki, had been placed under five days' quarantine before initiation of the training sessions, they added. Police said they have not found any suicide note. They checked her mobile phone but said nothing suspicious was found.

Solanki had come to Jodhpur on December 15 for training at the IB Training Centre, said Station House Officer (SHO), Mahamandir, Kailash Dan Charan. ''She and 46 other constables from different parts of the country had come to Jodhpur for training and had been accommodated at a hostel in the centre,'' the SHO said.

Solanki was accommodated as a single occupant in her room, police said. ''She had her lunch in the afternoon but did not turn up for dinner. Solanki's colleagues tried to contact her over the phone, but to no avail. When other constables went to her room, the door was found locked from the inside and they did not get any response,'' the SHO said.

They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Solanki was rushed to hospital but was declared dead, Charan said. ''We informed her family members, who reached Jodhpur on Friday. The body was handed over to them after post-mortem,'' he said.

He said the family members of Solanki are also clueless about why she took the extreme step..