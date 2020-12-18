Can't accept Shuvendu Adhikari's resignation letter as date is not specified in it: West Bengal Assembly Speaker

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said that he cannot accept the resignation letter of TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House. The Speaker has asked Adhikari to appear before him on December 21 to make his submissions regarding the validity of his resignation.

"I have examined the letter and found that a date isn't specified in it. I hadn't been informed that his (Suvendu Adhikari) resignation is voluntary and genuine. In the light of the provision of the Constitution of India, and rules of conduct and procedure in West Bengal assembly, it's not possible for me to accept it," the speaker said while addressing media here. He added that he can't accept the letter of resignation tended by Adhikari until the latter confirms that his resignation is voluntary and genuine.

"In light of this I ask Suvendu Adhikari to appear before me personally in Assembly house Kolkata on December 21 at 2.00 pm to make his submission," Banerjee said. It is speculated that Adhikari is expected to join BJP by the end of this week during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal.

Adhikari formally tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. (ANI)