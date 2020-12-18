Left Menu
Thane: Man, woman held for cheating investors, 2 absconding

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:17 IST
A man and woman were arrested onFriday for allegedly cheating investors by promising them goodreturns, Thane police said

MFC police station inspector NK Bankar said RekhaJadhav and Gangadhar Rao have been arrested under IPC and MPIDAct provisions while Sunil Awhad and Sandeep Sanap were on therun

''The four set up an investment firm and duped 10-12investors of Rs 1.73 crore. Further probe into the case isunderway,'' he added.

